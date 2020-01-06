Home/All Indiana, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/How to make Annessa’s Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs

Top Video

How to make Annessa’s Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Monday Meal-Prep, Annessa is sharing her secret to hard-boiled eggs that peel easily.

First, place eggs in a pan and cover with at least a half-inch of water.

Bring the pot up to a boil on high; then turn off the heat, cover, and let the eggs sit for 15 minutes. 

Drain off the hot water and immediately immerse the eggs in ice water.

Eggshells should peel away easily, and you can have shelled eggs as your on-the-go protein for the whole week!

Store peeled eggs in the refrigerator for up to a week.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

I

Columbia-City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. and commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield are partnering to auction off 1,172 acres of land in Hancock County. The property will be auctioned in 24 tracts and includes more than 800 acres of cropland, as well as several industrial and commercial buildings.
Read the Full Article

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

by: Amber HankinsAmber Hankins /

I

This winter weather just begs for a comforting, hot, brothy […]
Read the Full Article

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

by: The Associated PressThe Associated Press /

I

The bodies were discovered Monday in Celebration, a community located near Disney World.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

News /

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

Indy Style Recipes /

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

News /

State returns control of 3 poor performing schools to IPS

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.