How to make Avocado Egg Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a delicious egg salad made even better by swapping out mayo and swapping in avocado.

It’s filled with healthy fats and protein, and is low in carbs. Enjoy!

Avocado Egg Salad

3 large brown eggs, hard boiled and roughly chopped

1 medium ripe avocado

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 cup celery, diced (about 1 stalk)

1/4 cup petite baby carrots, cut into 1/4 inch pieces

1 green onion, sliced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1. In a medium mixing bowl, mash avocado with the back of a fork.

2. Add remaining ingredients and fold gently until everything is mixed evenly. Best eaten immediately!

Notes:

– Serve egg salad on lettuce leaves with bell pepper slices.

– Garnishing with radish slices adds a nice crunch!

– Add mustard for a delicious zip!

Serves: 2

Nutritional Information: Calories 275, Total Fat 21.4 g, Saturated Fat 4.3 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 2.7 g, Monounsaturated Fat 11.5 g, Cholesterol 279.0 mg, Sodium 365.3 mg, Potassium 656.7 mg, Total Carbohydrate 11.5 g, Dietary Fiber 7.0 g, Sugars 2.1 g, Protein 11.6 g.