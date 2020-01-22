How to make Easy Cheesy Spaghetti Squash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An easy, low-carb, hearty meal that is absolutely delicious. The meal takes only six ingredients.

Easy Cheesy Spaghetti Squash

1 spaghetti squash, cut in half and seeds removed

2 cups grass-fed ground beef, fully cooked

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

3 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1. Preheat oven to 400º. Spray the cut side of squash with nonstick cooking spray and sprinkle with kosher salt. Kosher or sea salt is must! Don’t skip that part. A little salt adds a lot of flavor.

2. Bake, cut side down on a baking sheet for 40 minutes.

3. In a bowl, fold together ground beef, tomato sauce, tomato paste and bell pepper. Remove squash from oven, turn them over and fill each half with tomato-beef mixture. Sprinkle cheese over each squash.

4. Return to the oven until cheese is melted and mixture is hot, about another 20 minutes. If cheese starts to get too browned, cover it lightly with foil.

5. Serve!

Notes:

– If only serving one or two, cook both squashes and keep one of the halves for later in the week. Half of the sauce can be frozen for later use as well!

– Any color of bell pepper would work great in this sauce.

– If you are using plain cooked ground beef, then season it with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano.

Prep Time: 5 minutes.

Total Time: 1 hour, 5 minutes.

Servings Per Recipe: 4.

Serving Size: 1 cup spaghetti squash with 1/2 cup meat sauce.

Nutritional Information: Calories 335, Total Fat 18.5 grams, Saturated Fat 8.7 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.2 g, Monounsaturated Fat 0.0 g, Cholesterol 79.0 mg, Sodium 595.8 mg, Potassium 589.2 mg, Total Carbohydrate 18.7 g, Dietary Fiber 4.8 g, Sugars 8.3 g, Protein 23.0 g.