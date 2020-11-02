How to make Easy Homemade Pizza Crust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Annessa’s family likes to have a pizza party for election night, so she’s sharing her recipe for an easy homemade pizza crust!
Ingredients
- 1 (1/4-ounce) package active dry yeast
- 1 cup warm water
- 2 cups whole wheat pastry flour (or King Arthur’s whole wheat flour for baking)
- 1 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add honey and stir until dissolved. Let yeast sit for 10 minutes.
- In a large bowl combine flour and salt. Make a well in the middle and add yeast mixture. Stir well to combine. Cover and set in a warm place to rise for 15 minutes.
- Roll dough as thin as you can get it (pizza dough should cover a 9-by-13 inch rectangle) onto a lightly floured pizza pan and poke a few holes in it with a fork. (If dough seems sticky, add a little more flour when rolling).
- Bake in preheated oven for 5-10 minutes, then remove crust and pile on whatever toppings sound good! Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for 15 minutes, until done.
- Makes one 12-slice pizza crust