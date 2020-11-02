How to make Easy Homemade Pizza Crust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Annessa’s family likes to have a pizza party for election night, so she’s sharing her recipe for an easy homemade pizza crust!

Ingredients

1 (1/4-ounce) package active dry yeast

1 cup warm water

2 cups whole wheat pastry flour (or King Arthur’s whole wheat flour for baking)

1 1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

Directions