How to make Easy Homemade Pizza Crust

by: Annessa Chumbley
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Annessa’s family likes to have a pizza party for election night, so she’s sharing her recipe for an easy homemade pizza crust!

Ingredients

  • 1 (1/4-ounce) package active dry yeast
  • 1 cup warm water
  • 2 cups whole wheat pastry flour (or King Arthur’s whole wheat flour for baking) 
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add honey and stir until dissolved. Let yeast sit for 10 minutes. 
  3. In a large bowl combine flour and salt. Make a well in the middle and add yeast mixture. Stir well to combine. Cover and set in a warm place to rise for 15 minutes.
  4. Roll dough as thin as you can get it (pizza dough should cover a 9-by-13 inch rectangle) onto a lightly floured pizza pan and poke a few holes in it with a fork. (If dough seems sticky, add a little more flour when rolling). 
  5. Bake in preheated oven for 5-10 minutes, then remove crust and pile on whatever toppings sound good! Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for 15 minutes, until done. 
  6. Makes one 12-slice pizza crust 

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

