News

How to parent a sick kid while you’re sick

Kid-ing with Kayla: Parenting a sick kid is difficult but nothing is more challenging than parenting a sick kid while you’re sick too. That’s what Kayla Sullivan experienced this week. Here’s her report on this common parenting problem.

Kayla asked other parents to share stories about their experiences getting sick at the same time as their children.

So, how can you get through parenting a sick kid while sick? Kayla Sullivan put together some tips for those faced with this challenge.

Use food delivery service apps like Doordash or Uber Eats

Screen time (TV, iPad, laptop)

Call friends or family to help either in person or bring you items you need

Play games that don’t require a lot of energy (I Spy, pretend doctor, let them drive little cars on your back, pretend spa, staring contests)

Oversized water bottles (less trips to get more drinks)

Popsicles

Watermelon and other fruits (hydrating)

Take medicine at the same time as your child

Set timers for medicine on your phone

Buy multiple sheets and waterproof mattress pads

Have little trash cans everywhere (sometimes still doesn’t work with children)

Get a washable couch cover or lay down towels on the couch

For more “Kid-ing with Kayla” content, click here.