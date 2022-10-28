News

How to parent a sick kid while you’re sick

by: Kayla Sullivan
Kid-ing with Kayla: Parenting a sick kid is difficult but nothing is more challenging than parenting a sick kid while you’re sick too. That’s what Kayla Sullivan experienced this week. Here’s her report on this common parenting problem.

Kayla asked other parents to share stories about their experiences getting sick at the same time as their children.

So, how can you get through parenting a sick kid while sick? Kayla Sullivan put together some tips for those faced with this challenge.

  • Use food delivery service apps like Doordash or Uber Eats
  • Screen time (TV, iPad, laptop)
  • Call friends or family to help either in person or bring you items you need
  • Play games that don’t require a lot of energy (I Spy, pretend doctor, let them drive little cars on your back, pretend spa, staring contests)
  • Oversized water bottles (less trips to get more drinks)
  • Popsicles
  • Watermelon and other fruits (hydrating)
  • Take medicine at the same time as your child
  • Set timers for medicine on your phone
  • Buy multiple sheets and waterproof mattress pads
  • Have little trash cans everywhere (sometimes still doesn’t work with children)
  • Get a washable couch cover or lay down towels on the couch

