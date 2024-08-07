How to prevent student athletic injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As kids head back to school, with sports, band, and other activities ramping up, students are more likely to get injured.

Dr. Gunnar Tysklind, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Riley Hospital for Children, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to discuss how to manage your child’s injury.

“Each sport has its kind of unique set of injuries. You have things such as overuse injuries that are more long-term injuries that have been brewing and keep playing through pain. Then you have more acute injuries,” Tysklind said.

News 8 anchor Brittany Noble asked Tysklind how parents and students can recognize these injuries before they worsen.

“I think the biggest thing is really having your kid talk to you about their sources of pain and if they’re, you know, limping around, not have them play through that pain if it goes away after a day or two and they’re not complaining of any pain, I think it’s safe to resume. But if they are still complaining of that pain, then come see a specialist, he said.

If you suspect a concussion in your child, you should keep them out of the sport and ensure they do not return until they have been evaluated and cleared by a physician.

Tysklind explained that not treating a concussion or returning to the sport too early can lead to chronic issues.

“When should parents take their kids to the doctor for treatment?” Noble asked.

“I usually tell families that if there’s a deformity of the extremity, if their arms bent and it looks really swollen, they should go to either the emergency department or come see a specialist on an urgent basis. But, if it, you know, if there’s a little bit of swelling here and there, the pain is controlled, I would wait it out a day or two and if they still are having pain, they come see us,” he said.

Tysklind added, “We have an X-ray in the suite. We can get you worked up with X-rays, and get a treatment plan together and hopefully get them back out on the field.”