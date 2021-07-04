News

How to safely put on your own fireworks show

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – If you are going to put on your own fireworks show, there are some important safety tips you should know.

Carmel Fire Department spokesperson Tim Griffin suggests leaving it to the professionals, but knows plenty of people go out and buy their own fireworks. He recommends parents walk through safety tips with their children before setting them off.

Griffin says it’s important to have a bucket of water on hand to put out sparklers, stay a safe distance away and make sure the ground is flat.

Glow sticks are a great change of pace instead of sparklers. Eye protection and gloves are must when setting off fireworks.