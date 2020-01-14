Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Humane Society for Hamilton County needs bottled water to help get through a boil water advisory. Indiana American Water placed both Fishers and Noblesville under the boil order Monday after a loss of pressure at the White River North Water Treatment Facility.

The shelter cares for more than 300 animals and does not have the resources to boil enough water for all of them. Drinking water was pulled from cages and kennels Monday, but the shelter needs more to get through Tuesday.

The humane society which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville, is asking for 1-gallon jugs of drinking water or cases of bottled water for the animals as early as possible.

Someone will be there at 7 a.m. to take donations. If you need to drop off earlier, you can leave the donated water at the front door. The shelter opens for the day at 8 a.m.

Indiana American Water said it will keep customers updated but for now, the advisory is in effect until around 5 p.m.