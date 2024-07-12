Humid air remains with pop-up rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parts of central Indiana picked up over a 1″ of rain yesterday if you were stuck in a heavy afternoon downpour. More pop-up rain chances are possible from Friday into the weekend.

TODAY: After some morning fog, a good deal of sunshine is expected for today. Humid conditions will have the chance to fire a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon and evening with a slightly better chance in eastern Indiana. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Additional patchy fog could develop in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: More sunshine is expected in the morning and midday hours. For the afternoon, pop-up showers will once again be random in nature. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Humidity isn’t going anywhere here in Indiana over this forecasting period. An organized system brings a better chance of rain on Tuesday with high temperatures early next week into the 90s.