Humid with scattered thunderstorms Friday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Humid with scattered thunderstorms expected Friday evening.

TODAY: Another warm and humid day on tap. Highs climb into the upper 80s with feels like temperatures into the lower 90s. A cold front moves through later this afternoon and evening. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. There’s a marginal risk that some of the thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. The best chance of stronger storms will be north and east of Indianapolis. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threat.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms exit the state by 8 or 9 p.m. Humidity levels drop and it becomes more comfortable overnight. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: The first part of the weekend looks fantastic. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Highs climb a little for the end of the weekend with readings in the middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs stay above normal for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s. Most of the next several days will be dry with the next chance of rain arriving on Thursday and Friday.