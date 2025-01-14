Consumer Reports shares tips on staying healthy with a humidifier

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With the cold, dry winter air paired with the peak of cold and flu season, a humidifier might just be the winter essential you didn’t know you needed.

While they won’t prevent colds or flu, they can help your body fight off nasty infections by keeping the air moist and your skin feeling better. But there’s a catch: humidifiers can get pretty gross if not maintained properly, and that can mean spreading germs and bacteria instead of moisture. Consumer Reports is sharing some easy and effective ways to keep your humidifier in top shape all season long.

Moisture for Health

Consumer Reports puts humidifiers to the test by running them overnight in a climate-controlled chamber. They track how many gallons of water each model emits and recommend keeping your home’s humidity between 30% and 50%. For smaller rooms, CR suggests this Vicks model.

Cleaning is Key

It’s not just about filling up your humidifier—keeping it clean is essential. Tobie Stanger from Consumer Reports says, “It’s really important to keep your humidifier clean because you don’t want a buildup of gunk inside that can spread microbes through the air and possibly get you sick.”

Make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions for both daily and weekly maintenance.

Humidifiers for Kids

If you’ve got little ones at home, Consumer Reports has you covered with safety tips. When it comes to nurseries or children’s rooms, they recommend a cool mist humidifier. “A warm mist humidifier, which heats water, has the potential to scald if there’s an accident,” says Stanger.

A good pick for families? This easy-to-clean Honeywell model that doesn’t require replacing any wicks or filters.

Placement Matters

To get the best results from your humidifier, Consumer Reports also recommends placing it on a flat surface, raised at least two feet off the floor. This allows the moisture to disperse more effectively into the air.

Stay healthy and keep your air fresh with these simple tips to keep your humidifier working as it should.

For a list of Consumer Reports’ best humidifiers, click here.