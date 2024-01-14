Hundreds of Hoosiers can cash in on unclaimed wages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Labor says 1,600 Hoosiers are owed $1.2 million in wages recovered by the agency’s Wage and Hour Division.

Community Resource Outreach Planning Specialist Lacey Houle said most of the money is owed to workers who were paid for working straight time when they worked overtime.

“A server that might have to pay for a table walkout, or a cash drawer shortage, or even paying for uniforms,” said Houle.

Houle said employers would have to compensate their employees for those deductions because their hourly wages fell below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Other employees may have moved residences or switched jobs without telling their bosses, and those employers were unable to send them their checks.

“The wage and hour division takes a top priority in making sure these back wages are put back into the hands of workers who have earned this money,” said Houle.

The Wage and Hour Division usually looks at two years of an employer’s records.

Click Here to find out if you have unclaimed wages.