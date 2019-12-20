Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Hundreds of kids get holiday toys at downtown giveaway

Hundreds of kids get holiday toys at downtown giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly a thousand children were given a toy Friday night at a Christmas giveaway.

Children packed in the pavilion at Pan Am Plaza on Friday night. It was an event put on with Mayor Joe Hogsett, singer Stephanie Mills and promoter Amp Harris.

Harris says he started this event more than 15 years ago and is always giving back to children, especially during the holidays.

“Growing up under privilege with a single mom, she always instilled in me that no matter what you go through, the most important thing is to bless somebody else and a lot of times, people get caught up in the size of what they think a blessing is for someone and it’s the smallest things that matter,” Harris said.

Children and their families also got to meet Colts defensive end Jabaal Sheard and comedian Mike Epps.

