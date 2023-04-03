Hundreds of volunteers help Sullivan families impacted by tornado

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — The Sullivan community is still figuring out the extent of Friday’s tornado damage, which left a heartbreaking trail of destruction.

“I’m very happy and blessed that we survived this,” Lisa Runyon, a Sullivan resident whose home was devastated by Friday night’s tornado, said.

“I don’t think I’ve actually really cried yet. I’m still in shock, but yeah, just thinking about that sound of the tornado,” Runyon said.

The tornado tore through Runyon’s neighborhood, but luckily she and her daughter made it down to the basement just in time.

“The stairwell was open and we could see stuff flying down there, which was very scary and then we came up and found out the windows were busted,” Runyon said.

Runyon says she’s thankful for the hundreds of volunteers that are going in and around the neighborhood assisting families. “Water, food, storage totes, trash bags, anything we need. If they didn’t have it, somebody is going to get you what you need,” Runyon said.

At the Sullivan Civic Center, people are gathering thousands of items like canned goods, diapers, and pillows to help families impacted by the storm.

“We have people coming from all different communities, volunteers even in their own community,” Melissa Townsend, who is a part of volunteer management, said.

“It’s going to be a long-term thing, a long-term clean up, but it’s definitely devastating,” Townsend said.

As the community continues to recover there’s a sense of hope for the future. The American flag was placed in the midst of the destruction, but it’s a reminder that together we are stronger.

