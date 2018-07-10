I-465 closure on south side set for September, October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another major interstate closure is coming to Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans plans to shut down I-465 between I-70 and I-65 on the city’s south side. Both directions will not be closed at the same time. Eastbound will be shut down first beginning Sept. 14 until about Sept. 24. Westbound will be shut down from Sept. 28 until about Oct. 8.

INDOT is planning pavement removal and replacement plus bridge joint replacements.

I-65 and I-70 will serve as detour routes during the closures.

Those heading to State Road 37 will be routed to I-70 then Harding Street.

I-65 will be the alternate route for U.S. 31.

A $4 million construction project on seven Indianapolis bridges began north of downtown in July along I-65, displacing 190,000 vehicles daily. The project was scheduled to last 35 days, and an INDOT spokesman said he is confident the contracted crews can finish by the Aug. 5 deadline.