I-465 closure to re-open by early Saturday morning

Drone footage of I-465 construction (As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers frustrated with the construction closures on I-465 will have to wait a little bit longer for a better commute.

The Indiana Department of Transportation provided an update to the re-opening of I-465 this week.

The southbound stretch of I-465 has been closed for the last 20 days to make major repairs including taking out portions of the road and fully repaving.

This is called full-depth concrete pavement patching. INDOT crews are repairing more than 8,000 square feet of road, enough space for 45 African Elephants to stand shoulder to shoulder.

They are also doing smaller concrete joint repairs to more than 9,000 square feet of this section of I-465. These repairs require crews to remove just the damaged part of the concrete and pave over the base level.

According to an INDOT spokesperson who spoke with News 8, the affected portion will re-open sometime between late Friday evening and 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

When asked if this was considered a slight delay, the spokesperson told News 8 the interstate was originally closed early on a Saturday morning, so the 21-day projection was accurate.

The partial lane closures on I-465 between 46th Street and I-70 for lane striping should be finished by Monday June 24th by 6 a.m.

The traffic relief may be short-lived, as INDOT plans to close the northbound section of I-465 from I-65 to I-70 for similar repairs starting July 12.

