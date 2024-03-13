I-465 in both directions on northeast side reopened after power lines down

Search
(Provided Photo/Traffic wise cameras)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: All lanes of I-465 are now open. State police say traffic is backed up for miles in both directions.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Both directions of I-465 near 71st Street are closed due to downed power lines across the interstate, police say.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes of I-465 are closed 1 mile south of I-69 on Indy’s northeast side due to power lines down across the road.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. Police did not say how long lanes will be closed.

