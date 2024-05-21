I-465 SB to close between I-70, I-65 on east, southside sides for a month

Southbound I-465 to be closed between I-70 and I-65 starting May 31

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southbound I-465 on the southeast and east sides of Indianapolis will be shut down at the end of the May for concrete pavement and bridge deck patching work.

Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close I-465 southbound between I-70 and I-65 for paving and bridge work.

Construction is expected to take about a month with the road re-opening by the end of June.

The detour route is I-70 westbound to I-65 southbound.

A news release from INDOT said, “This is the second of six parts for I-465 restoration work between I-65 and U.S. 31 on the east side of Indianapolis. This work is expected to be complete in spring 2025.”

These ramps will also be closed starting at the dates and times listed:

Pendleton Pike eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound, 9 p.m. May 30.

I-70 eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound: 7 p.m. May 31.

Washington Street/U.S. 40 eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound: 9 a.m. May 31.

Brookville Road/U.S. 52 eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound: 9 a.m. May 31.

Shadeland Avenue southbound to I-465 southbound: 9 a.m. June 1.

Southeastern Avenue/Old U.S. 421 to I-465 southbound: 9 a.m. June 1.

I-74 westbound to I-465 southbound: 9 a.m. June 1.

Emerson Avenue northbound and southbound to I-465 westbound, 9 a.m. June.