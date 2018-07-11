I-465 to close 40 days after I-65 reopens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis traffic will be stalled by additional interstate closures 40 days after the planned reopening of I-65.

Portions of I-465 on the city’s south side are scheduled to close this fall, transportation officials announced.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate between I-70 and I-65 will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 14 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, September 24.

Westbound lanes along the same stretch of I-465 will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 28 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, October 8.

The closures are necessary to expedite pavement and bridge repairs, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

“[It] eliminates maintaining traffic during this significant project, which could take up to several months to complete with motorists driving through the work zone,” the agency explained.

Four bridges along I-465 – located above Kentucky Avenue, State Ditch, White River and Harding Street – require concrete approach replacements, INDOT said.

Workers will also replace bridge joints and repave the roadway, transportation officials told News 8.

Drivers are warned to prepare for possible delays on Kentucky Avenue, Harding Street and U.S. 31, in addition to I-65 and I-70.

INDOT did not immediately reveal any additional construction plans requiring further interstate closures this year in Indianapolis.

The department has not confirmed a state date for the planned I-65/I-70 “North Split Reconstruction” project.

Portions of I-65 that closed July 1 – also for bridge repairs – are scheduled to reopen by August 5.