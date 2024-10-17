Search
Lane & ramp closures on I-465 westbound near Carmel

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans for lane restrictions on Interstate 465 westbound on the northeast side of Marion County. Lane closures and restrictions on I-465 will begin Thursday and run through Monday. (Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: The Reporter
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans for lane restrictions on Interstate 465 westbound on the northeast side of Marion County.

On or after 8 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, crews will reduce I-465 westbound to a single lane between River Road and U.S. 31. Crews will close the northbound and southbound Keystone Avenue ramps to I-465 westbound.

On or after 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, crews will reduce I-465 westbound to a single lane between River Road and U.S. 31. Crews will close the northbound and southbound Keystone Avenue ramps to I-465 westbound.

These restrictions will allow crews to safely complete pavement restoration, bridge deck patching, and joint repairs.

INDOT reminds drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using caution, and avoiding distractions when traveling in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent.

