I-65 closure in Downtown Indianapolis starts Tuesday at 9 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An I-65 closure in downtown Indianapolis is set to start Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The closure starts at West Street and goes to Alabama Street this is just before the North split.

The Indiana Department of Transportation suggests taking West Street south to I-70 to go through downtown or using I-465 to get around the closure.

This stretch of I-65 southbound in downtown Indianapolis will be closed through the end of the month. (Image Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

According to INDOT Lane closures will start at 29th Street going southbound, and all traffic will be forced off at West Street.

During this closure, crews will repair bridge joints and patch potholes on the road.

This work was originally scheduled to start on October 18th.

INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer says they moved up the start date of this work to get ahead of November weather.

The move is also due in part to an influx of expected visitors for a certain concert at Lucas Oil Stadium at the beginning of November.

“We know that Taylor Swift is coming to Indianapolis,” Cramer said. “We are trying to get out of the way of those folks that are driving to Indianapolis for that Taylor Swift concert.”

The project should take 16 days to complete. If crews stay on schedule the interstate will re-open on Halloween.