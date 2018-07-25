I-65 closures by downtown Indianapolis to end on time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You’ve probably been stuck in the delays or know someone who has been heading out of downtown Indianapolis, due to the closure of parts of I-65 North.

Wednesday, INDOT confirmed construction is moving on schedule and the entire interstate should reopen by August 5.

INDOT said the work along six bridges, five of them by downtown, is important.

“The way I explain it to folks you skip getting hte cleaning at the dentist too many times you realize you have a cavity that needs to be filled,” said Scott Manning, a spokesman.

It’s prevention work. Effectively, the roads are being overlaid, removing any corrosion to the roads 35,000 drivers use a day. Corrosion comes from water or salt seeping under the road. That could impact the integrity of the bridge — which would mean instead of an overlay, a total overhaul.

“It would cost a lot more for Hoosier taxpayers,” said Manning.

He said that could have brought the cost for the $6 million project as high as $36 million.

And if you think the traffic now is bad, Manning said it could have been far worse. More work along the interstate is planned down the road. Construction on the north-split could start in 2020. If this bridge work happened then, it would have shut down far more than the current one mile of I-65 North.

The nice weather has kept things moving along I-65 as we inch closer to August 4.