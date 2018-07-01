I-65 closures ‘dreaded’ by downtown commuters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Portions of I-65 were shut down early Sunday morning as part of a bridge restoration project expected to cause significant traffic delays across Indianapolis.

All lanes of I-65, northbound and southbound, are closed between Meridian Street and 21st Street downtown. Southbound I-65 is closed at the I-465 interchange northwest of downtown.

The $4 million construction effort is estimated to last 35 days – weather permitting – and could affect 190,000 drivers, transportation officials said.

The multi-location highway barricades could add “anywhere from minutes to hours” to typical drive times, according to LaMar Holliday, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

He described the effort to simultaneously repair seven bridges as “the biggest highway project Indianapolis has seen in years” and urged drivers to be prepared with at least two alternate routes.

Local drivers appeared to heed the warnings the first day of the closures. Few cars could be seen on I-65 near the downtown closure on Sunday morning, while a steady flow of traffic snaked its way around 21st Street, south on Meridian Street and east on 11th Street, along one of INDOT’s recommended detours.

“We’ve been getting the word out and preparing people for these closures for months,” said Holliday. “It looks like most folks did their part and tested out detours…but we’re also seeing some really bizarre things.”

Several drivers attempted to turn the wrong way onto a one-way street in front the barricaded I-65 on-ramp near 12th and Illinois streets, while others looked around in confusion and rolled down their windows to ask for directions around the closure. A pedestrian was spotted climbing over the barricades Sunday morning – in plain view of drivers, news crews and INDOT personnel – and walking up the closed on-ramp. He fled before authorities could identify or question him.

“There’s a reason those barricades are there,” said Holliday. “Do not go around them for any reason. We’re partnering with State Police during this project and they have troopers stationed everywhere.”

Several out-of-town drivers, unfamiliar with Indianapolis roads, said they were caught off-guard by the closures but quickly realized detours had already been programed into their mobile map and GPS apps.

INDOT officials told News 8 they expected an influx of non-local drivers – people visiting family in Indianapolis or passing through the city – on July 4th, but are not planning any additional traffic reduction or safety strategies for the holiday.

“We already have plenty of signage and flashing lights,” explained Holliday.

Speed limits, however, have not been lowered along I-65 near the closed portions of the highway. Drivers are expected to be vigilant around shifting traffic and lane reductions, and adjust their own speeds accordingly, INDOT said.

Accidents could be costly, life-threatening and lead to additional traffic, Holliday reminded drivers.

“State police, firefighters, ambulances have to come out and deal with an accident,” he said. “If you’re responsible for that because you’re not paying attention, you’re causing even more backups and delays that people don’t want.”

Indianapolis drivers on Sunday night told News 8’s Jenny Dreasler they were frustrated by the closures ahead of the work week.

“We live downtown right at 9th and Capitol, so these are pretty much the primary exits we rely on getting to and from work and getting home. It’s inconvenient for us, but we just now found out it’s ultimately for the safety of the people of the city, so I think it’s going to be worth it,” said Anderson Mayfield.

“I was like I don’t even know what to do. I might have to drive another five or 10 miles to get to the exit or entrance of the interstate. Better planning or maybe like some alternate way to show what’s a detour would be good. Because now it’s just closed. That’s all,” said another driver, Peiciao Tang.

“I didn’t know that it was that long and it really just broke my heart. Like seriously. Like that’s too much. It’s too hot and I don’t have air in my car and it’s too hot for me to have to keep going in these streets. The highway would be much better and faster. It is what it is. Right? What can I do?” said a third driver, Aletha Mitchell.