I-65 shut down in Jackson County for semi-SUV crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) – A two-vehicle crash in which a semitractor-trailer overturned and caught fire closed Interstate 65 for more than seven hours Friday, Indiana State Police said.

About 6:45 a.m., Gary L. Garza, 61, of Girard, Ohio, was driving a 2017 Freightliner hauling a box trailer north in the right lane near the 51-mile marker when he changed lanes and hit a northbound 2012 Ford Escape driven by Juan Soto, 57, of Griffin, Georgia. Soto’s sport-utility vehicle was pushed into a guardrail in the media before stopping. Garza’s semi also struck a guardrail as well as a concrete bridge barrier before it overturned in the middle of the northbound lanes.

Garza and a 60-year-old passenger escaped the semi before it became engulfed in flames. The passenger, a man who was not named, was treated for smoke inhalation at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

Soto and a 14-year-old passenger, a girl, were treated at the same medical center for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The crash remained under investigation, but drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.