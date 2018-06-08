I-65 shut down in Jackson County for semi-SUV crash

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Jackson County I-65_1528457917365.jpg.jpg

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) – A two-vehicle crash in which a semitractor-trailer overturned and caught fire closed Interstate 65 for more than seven hours Friday, Indiana State Police said. 

About 6:45 a.m., Gary L. Garza, 61, of Girard, Ohio, was driving a 2017 Freightliner hauling a box trailer north in the right lane near the 51-mile marker when he changed lanes and hit a northbound 2012 Ford Escape driven by Juan Soto, 57, of Griffin, Georgia. Soto’s sport-utility vehicle was pushed into a guardrail in the media before stopping. Garza’s semi also struck a guardrail as well as a concrete bridge barrier before it overturned in the middle of the northbound lanes.

Garza and a 60-year-old passenger escaped the semi before it became engulfed in flames. The passenger, a man who was not named, was treated for smoke inhalation at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour. 

Soto and a 14-year-old passenger, a girl, were treated at the same medical center for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. 

The crash remained under investigation, but drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: