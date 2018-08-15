I-65 traffic stop in Columbus nets gun, drugs

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two Louisville men are facing charges after police found drugs and a gun in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-65 late Tuesday night.

The stop took place near mile marker 66 around 11:50 p.m. after an officer noticed the vehicle had expired plates.

After speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, he noticed both to be nervous.

A gun was found in the glove box of the vehicle as well as several syringes. Two pounds of marijuana were found in the trunk of the vehicle.

James Graham, 46, faces charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Lewis, 28, faces charges of dealing marijuana, possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.