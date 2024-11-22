I-69 NB near Fishers closed after fatal crash

A fatal crash has closed part of northbound I-69 near Fishers. (INDOT Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of northbound I-69 near Fishers are closed following a fatal crash, Indiana State Police said Friday.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. between 126th Street and Brooks School Road.

The closure extends from State Road 37 to Brooks School Road. That’s right by Hamilton Town Center.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at State Road 37.

State police have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigation and cleanup will take several hours.

Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.