I Love to Read: ‘Only Heaven Knows My Heart’

Author Ivy Price-Ware joined to talk about her book, “Only Heaven Knows My Heart.” This book gives a raw and riveting account of a young girl’s journey into womanhood.

Ivy Price-Ware shared her experiences, detailing how she moved from poverty to facing multiple teen pregnancies.

Despite the many challenges she faced, Ivy always believed there was a purpose in her pain. Her story was one of endurance and strength.

Even though she was often judged and sometimes misunderstood, she held on to the hope that her struggles had meaning.

Through her book, Ivy Price-Ware wanted to show others that no matter how hard life gets, there is always a reason to keep going.

Her journey was a powerful reminder that strength and resilience can lead to personal growth and understanding. I

vy’s story inspired many, showing that even in the toughest times, there is always a path forward.