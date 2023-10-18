‘I still want him to have a chance:’ Spartz explains switch to vote for Jordan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz on Wednesday said Jim Jordan still deserves a shot at the speakership, but Republicans need to work out their differences before taking any more floor votes.

Spartz was one of two Republicans who voted for Jordan Wednesday after voting against him a day earlier. Their votes were not enough to give Jordan the gavel, as 22 Republicans voted for someone other than him, two more than on Tuesday.

Spartz told News 8 she originally planned to vote “present” on Tuesday but voted for Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., at the last minute in case a “present” vote gave the speaker’ chair to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. She said she decided to support Jordan on Wednesday after Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., gave an impassioned speech behind closed doors about the need to address issues such as the nation’s debt. She drew laughs from her side of the aisle when she said, “Jim Jordan because of Tom Cole” when called upon by the House clerk.

“I felt like I either need to vote for Tom Cole or Jim Jordan, and I can’t have another Rules Committee member mad at me,” she said. “And I really did feel that it would be kind of a nail in the coffin of Jim Jordan. I still want him to have a chance.”

Spartz said Republicans need to go back into the conference to resolve their differences, no matter how long that process takes, rather than continuing to hold futile floor votes. She said she blamed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy for trying to force a floor vote and strong-arm rank-and-file Republicans into going along, adding she would support Jordan if he abandons such tactics.

Some Republicans have indicated they favor giving Interim Speaker Patrick McHenry power to advance legislation in the absence of a speaker. Spartz said she opposes the idea.