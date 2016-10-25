Skip to content
WISHTV.com
Indianapolis
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Business
Crime Watch 8
Entertainment
I-Team 8
Indiana News
International
Local
National News
Politics
Traffic
Washington DC Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Hiker missing for a week in California mountains found alive
Top Stories
Family to paddle out into ocean for Beth Chapman memorial
54-year-old dies in crash near Frankton
Detective who fought for 9/11 compensation funding dies
2nd annual Spark!Fishers festival takes over Nickel Plate District
Weather
8 Day Forecast
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Future Cast
Get Weather Text and Email Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Monthly Climate Data
Radar
Today’s Rainfall
Weather Blog
Wind Gusts
Sports
College Basketball
College Football
Colts
Cubs/White Sox Broadcast Schedule
Gr8 Golf Club
Indianapolis 500
Indy Eleven
Indiana Fever
NASCAR
Pacers
The Zone – High School Sports
The Zone Scoreboard
Indy Style
As Seen on Indy Style
Indy Style Recipes
Living Local
Top 8 Things You Need To Know
Locals Only
Community Calendar
Community Link
Contests
Gr8 Paper Push
I Love To Read
WISH Patrol
Station Info
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Email Alerts
Internships At WISH
MyINDY-TV 23
Tour WISH-TV Studios
Tuning Us In
Work For Us
TV Schedule
CW 8
MyINDY-TV 23 Schedule
Watch CW Shows
WISH-TV Schedule
More
Gas Prices
Obituaries
This Week’s Coupons
Watch Live
Search
Search
Search
I-Team 8
Man says neighbors used drone footage in court against him
Is your private property protected from drones?
I-Team 8 solves woman’s ID struggles
I-Team 8 digs into state’s reported bullying statistics
Top 4 intersections for accidents all in Hamilton County
More I-Team 8 Headlines
I-Team 8: Animal rescue collected tax dollars, didn’t disclose health conditions
Changes at youth psychiatric facility after I-Team 8 investigation
School bus need: ‘WISH-TV stepped right in there and got it taken care of’
Three suspects in shooting of deputy have criminal history
Former Coke plant site chosen for criminal justice complex
Dozens of Indiana Department of Education employees fired, asked to resign
Bill calls for county coroners to track overdose deaths
Carrier incentives deal still requires board vote; may include controversy
Attorney upset after sealed document leaked in voter fraud investigation
I-Team 8: Dozens of Indiana schools failing to perform fire drills
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK