10 arrested following IMPD crackdown on street takeovers, ‘reckless spinning’

Aerial footage from September 2024 shows skid marks left on a street following a street takeover in Indianapolis. (Image from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten people are behind bars because of street takeovers and what police called “reckless spinning” from Saturday and Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department teamed up with the Indiana State Police in their continued crackdown on spinning, which became their focus after groups starting taking over intersection in September.

“They’re being reckless and dangerous and putting their lives (and) others’ lives at risk,” said Ofc. Tommy Thompson, a public information officer with IMPD.

Police say the reckless driving was fueled by drugs. Officers found cocaine and marijuana during the arrests, and also seized several cars, utilizing the new city ordinance that allows them to impound cars involved in activities like this for at least 30 days.

Multiple juveniles were part of those arrested, according to police.

IMPD says one of the most frustrating things about street takeovers is that their presence could be used elsewhere. “It takes a large amount of staffing, which removes staffing from other areas of the city that need it,” Thompson said.

As IMPD fulfills their promise to crackdown on spinners, they implore people to “just not do it.”

“Join a car club and do this in a legal manner, but this is not the fashion in which to do it,” Thompson said.