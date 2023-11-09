17-year-old arrested for shooting at Pacers Athletic Center

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting at on the

Grand Park Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

Police say it started with an argument between the 17-year-old and a basketball coach.

According to the Dustin Smith, the director of the Pacers Athletic Center, the teen was inside the center to watch a 7th grade recreational basketball team called the “Outlaws”. He got into an argument with the Outlaws coach, and then pulled a gun and started shooting.

“You feel safe. You are in Westfield, and you know there are so many lights and people,” said Jamie Crittendon, of Indianapolis. Crittendon told I-Team 8 she typically drops her son off at the Pacers Athletic Center and comes back later to pick him up.

Video obtained by I-Team 8 showed coaches, players, and parents run for safety just seconds after the shots were fired.

The 17-year-old arrested Tuesday is charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Police say the 17-year-old fired three rounds in the direction of the coach’s vehicle as the coach left the area, causing damage to 4 other vehicles. No injuries were sustained. Westfield police arrested the 17-year-old from Indianapolis without any issues.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office told I-Team 8 they can’t discuss the case because the suspect is a juvenile. I-Team 8 was told the prosecutor is reviewing the case and could charge the 17-year-old as an adult.

Dustin Smith denied I-Team 8’s Senior Investigative Reporter Richard Essex request for an on-camera interview, but sent a statement:

“There were no incidents in the building, and thankfully no one was injured,” Smith said. “We will continue our efforts to provide a safe experience in our facilities, including a more visible full-time security presence in our buildings. The team involved has been removed from the league, and banned from our facilities.”

Smith told I-Team 8 they have had some heated arguments with players, coaches, and spectators, but this is the first time someone pulled a gun and started shooting.

The 17-year-old suspect is being held in the Hamilton County Detention Center.