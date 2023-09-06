21 indicted in alleged dogfighting, drug dealing ring

A dog looks at the camera from the yard of an Indianapolis home where it lives. The home is being raided for possible ties to dogfighting. (WISH Photo/Kody Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 21 people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their connection to an alleged dogfighting and drug dealing ring in Indianapolis.

The indictments stem from an FBI raid on Thursday where federal agents executed search warrants at 25 homes in the Indianapolis area. The indictment alleges the dogfighting ring lasted from December 2020 to Aug. 31, 2023, the same day of the FBI raids.

10 of the 21 people indicted are charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture, or dogfighting.

Court documents also allege the dogs were transported from out of state to come and fight in Indianapolis. It is not mentioned how many dogs were involved in the ring, or how many were killed or injured during the ring’s operation.

Some of the 21 people indicted are also facing drug dealing charges. Court documents allege some of the defendants distributed 400 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, and 5 kilograms of cocaine.

2 of the defendants are also facing money laundering charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana will be holding a press conference on Thursday morning to give more details about the indictment and investigation.