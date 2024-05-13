21-year-old Elwood man dies after rescued from trench in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Elwood man died Monday after falling into an 8-foot trench in Noblesville, fire officials say.

The Hamilton County coroner identified the man as Shawn Young, 21.

A vehicle from Noblesville-based RK Excavating was at the scene. A worker who did not want to appear on camera confirmed Young was a work colleague.

Young was buried up the to shoulders while working on a pipe, a spokesperson from the Noblesville Fire Department told News 8.

“When we arrived we were able to shore up the sides and get rescuers in an attempt extricate him,” said Trevor Hash, a division chief at Noblesville Fire Department. “It’s a man-powered rescue. We had to bring wood panels so there’s no additional collapse.”

Fire crews removed the worker from the trench but he did not survive.

The Noblesville Fire Department was called to the intersection of 146th Street and River Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday on a report that someone had fallen in a trench. That is right next to a Crew Carwash near the White River.

A fire department spokesperson told News 8 that 26 firefighters were on scene to rescue the man as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Hash says trench accidents are rare. “We do have trenches being built because of construction, so it’s important for people to be safe as they possibly could.”

Investigators will review body cameras and surveillance footage to piece together the details. The hole was to be cemented in the meantime for safety.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.