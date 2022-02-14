I-Team 8

5 years and no answers in Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German were found at noon Feb. 14, 2017, five years ago.

Investigators have not released any significant information in two years about the Delphi murders.

Doug Carter, Indiana State Police superintendent, last week told News 8 he would like to tell the world what investigators have uncovered about the murders of Abby, 13, and Lilly, 14. “I wish we could tell people and literally the world what we know, and one day we will be able to, but today is not that day.”

The first picture released by investigators was of an older man. The picture was released the day after Abby and Libby were found. Eventually, police release a 3-second video and audio of a man, telling the girls to get “down the hill.”

Investigators also have released along with the video, audio and two composite sketches. One of the drawings came two years after the first, and the later sketch was clearly a different person.

Carter said, “If there has been confusion over the sketch, I own that. I own that confusion, but I said all along the sketch is not a photograph, and I really believe that once this comes to a conclusion that we will be able to take those two sketches and put them together and remove them, and that is the (jail) book-in photo.”

According to a national report that surfaced over the weekend, investigators claim to have 43 seconds of video from Libby’s phone. I-Team 8 has not independently verified the accuracy of the report, and representatives from neither the Carroll County Circuit Court or the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office would comment.

Kegan Kline came into the picture when News 8 uncovered court documents linking him to a fake social media account. Kline admitted to police he created and used a profile called “anthony_shots” to obtain more than a 100 sexual pictures and video from underage girls.

Kline was questioned by police in the weeks following the Delphi murders and arrested three years later on charges unrelated Abby and Libby’s case.

He has not been named as a suspect in the murder.

Kline told producer Barbara MacDonald with the cable channel HLN that the person with the “anthony_shots” profile was the last person to interact with Libby.

The police superintendent says he understands the investigation is frustrating. Carter said, “There are people that are frustrated and angry with me, and that is OK. I would rather it be to me than the front line, but everything they do, there is a strategy behind it.”

Indiana State Police representatives insist the Delphi murders are not a cold case, and that investigators are working every day to make an arrest.