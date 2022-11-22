I-Team 8

Abortion doctor testifies in lawsuit against Indiana AG Rokita

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Caitlin Bernard took the stand Monday in Marion Superior Court.

She is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to prevent him from gaining access to the medical records of the 10-year-old that Bernard performed an abortion on earlier in 2022.

The lawsuit is also to stop Rokita’s investigation of her.

Attorneys representing Rokita claimed in court their request for the medical records is valid because they need them to determine if Bernard violated Indiana law by not reporting the abuse of the 10-year-old to law enforcement and child abuse authorities in Indiana.

Evidence was shown in court showing Bernard had notified law enforcement and child abuse authorities in Ohio about the rape and abuse of her 10-year-old patient.

Attorney’s representing Bernard put Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Katie Melnick on the stand during Monday’s hearing. Melnick testified that in scenarios where victims were abused and live outside the state of Indiana, it is proper for doctors to report those crimes to authorities in the jurisdiction where the abuse occurred.

Melnick said it would be duplicitous for doctors to report the crimes in Indiana if they had already reported them out of state.

Attorney’s representing Rokita claimed in court that Bernard violated Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act laws, which address confidential health records, by discussing the 10-year-old with a newspaper reporter. Bernard testified in court that a newspaper reporter overheard her speaking with a fellow doctor about the case before the 10-year-old was officially her patient. That conversation is what led to the original reporting that reached a national audience.

The judge in this case said she will evaluate the testimony given Friday and Monday from both sides in the case to make her final decision by next week about whether or not Rokita can continue his investigation of Bernard.