ACLU sues Indiana University over expressive activity policy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University will have to defend its new policy that prevents people from protesting on campus between certain hours in court.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit claiming that the policy is a clear violation of the first amendment.

At least one student has already run aground of the new policy. On the social media platform X, Bryce Green posted a letter he got from the university saying his speech outside the sample gates after 11 p.m. violated the new policy.

He said, “IU is calling me in to a office of student-conduct meeting for the very serious crime of saying words after 11 p.m.?”

The ACLU said the policy by the university has the potential to go beyond examples like that.

“This is written so broadly that if any one of us was to wear a T-shirt supporting a cause at 11:15 pm while walking through any piece of property owned by Indiana University, we would be violating the policy. It prohibits someone standing silently in vigil. It prohibits someone talking to one other person quietly about organizing something in the future. All of that can lead to expulsion for students, or termination for employees,” said ACLU attorney Ken Falk.

An IU professor suing the university through the lawsuit said his students are concerned about the new policy, “On the first day of class, they all raised their hand saying they had heard about what was going on at Indiana University prior to coming here and that they were incredibly concerned about what their four years here will look like, especially if policies such as these are enforced,” said IU Professor David McDonald.

I-Team 8 reached out to Indiana University for a comment about this lawsuit. A spokesman said they do not comment on pending litigation,

The ACLU said the lawsuit may take some time to come to a conclusion. In the meantime, they’re asking the court to temporarily block the new policy so that students and faculty aren’t punished while this lawsuit plays out in court.