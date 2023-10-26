Airbnb using AI to prevent Halloween house parties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Airbnb is busting out artificial intelligence this Halloween to prevent disruptive and potentially deadly house parties.

Parties at short-term rental properties took center stage in Indianapolis over the summer.

“We had multiple shootings, multiple acts of violence, underage drinking. It’s been a concern for our agency for some time,” said William Young, a public information officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD, with help from the community, has been cracking down on these parties. Now, Airbnb is using AI to combat the parties.

The company said the technology will block certain one-night and two-night reservations over Halloween for house rentals across Indiana. It’s targeting listings identified as potentially higher risk, but does not identify what counts as “higher risk.” When you go to Airbnb’s website and look for one or two night stays during Halloween, it’s difficult to find a full house for rent. The vast majority are apartments, or single rooms. Airbnb said they did something similar last Halloween.

Across the state, 1,300 people were blocked from booking an entire home.

“We’re extremely glad as an agency that those property owners, or those short term rental companies are doing what they can to limit the number of folks getting hurt, or underage drinking for that matter,” said Young.

Overall, IMPD said the number of violent short term rental property parties have gone down since it’s spike during the summer.

“Has it gotten better,” asked I-Team 8 Reporter Kody Fisher.

“I believe so. I believe it’s gotten better. You haven’t had to report on it as much as we saw earlier in the summer,” said Young.

If you notice a house party at short-term rental property on Halloween, IMPD said to give them a call and officers can come shut it down.