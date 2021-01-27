Another Hoosier in jail charged with taking part in US Capitol riot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Israel Tutrow was in the Marion County Jail after being taken into custody Wednesday by federal authorities.

He’s one of two Indiana men that News 8 reported about Tuesday; both face charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal authorities say Tutrow and Joshua Wagner traveled together from Indiana to Washington. A picture of Wagner was taken inside the Capitol sometime after 4 p.m. Jan. 6. He was surrounded by the mayhem that had overtaken the building. Police identified him through a high school friend who is identified in court records as “witness 1.”

Both Wagner and Tutrow will go in front of a federal magistrate in Indiana in the next couple days. Since they face federal charges, they are not guaranteed an opportunity to post bond.

According to the federal court records, Wagner three days after the riot admitted to investigators that he was in the Capitol and was pictured as FBI Wanted No. 34. The same high school acquaintance also identified Tutrow, who has distinctive tattoos on his face and facial hair.

Tutrow is well-known by the Greenfield police. In 2019, he was charged with illegal consumption of alcohol and possession of marijuana. In 2018, he was charged with rape, but was later acquitted of that charge.

Both men, according court records, are charged with four federal counts. The charges did not indicate the men physically damaged the building. Wagner turned himself in law enforcement Tuesday; Tutrow surrendered Wednesday morning.

Their high school acquaintance told law enforcement that he had been trading messages with Wagner and Tutrow through a Facebook account on Jan. 6. Tutrow messaged one person later that night claiming to be sick with anxiety over what happened.

In regard to the Capitol riot, News 8 has learned the FBI office in Indianapolis has a list of people they are looking for; officials won’t say how many.

Two other Hoosiers so far have been charged in the insurrection.

Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer, a Columbus, Indiana, native, surrendered to authorities on Jan. 17 on six charges.

The FBI believes Schaffer was among the rioters that used bear spray against Capitol police. He was inside the Capitol building in a blue hoodie under a tactical vest holding a can of bear spray, photos in court documents show.

Kash Kelly, of Hammond, was charged with illegal entry and disorderly conduct in connection to the riot.

Kelly was previously convicted of federal drug crimes and now is free on bond awaiting sentencing for those crimes. As a condition of his bond, he was allowed to travel with permission from the court. But while in D.C., Kelly didn’t have written permission from the court, which is a violation of his bond. He freely posted pictures on social media, including a few from inside the building.

Kelly surrendered to federal law enforcement and was being jailed in the Porter County Detention Center in Valparaiso.

