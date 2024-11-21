Attorneys for attacked student fear lenient sentence sets bad precedent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The parents of a boy attacked at Perry Meridian High School are not happy with the sentence handed down to the attacker.

That student got an ankle monitor and anger management classes, but no jail time, as WISHTV.com first reported Wednesday night.

Attorneys for the attacked boy on Thursday told I-Team 8 that the family wanted to jail time for the attacker. The attorneys says not getting that outcome sets a dangerous precedent.

Attorney Tammy Meyer said, “What this message sends is, I believe, is that you can get away with nearly killing someone in your school.”

The attack happened in September. The attorneys say the assault was unprovoked. He was punched in the back of the head, which made him fall downstairs into a railing. He was left with a massive gash on his forehead and a concussion.

The attorneys say the attacker posted on social media afterwards. One post showed a picture of the attacked boy laying on the ground, clutching his bloody head. He had put laughing cat emojis into the post. The attorneys say said that showed he had no remorse for what he did.

The attorneys were in the courtroom during the attacker’s sentencing this week. One attorney said the attacker had the same attitude.

“No remorse whatsoever. The judge gave this young man an opportunity to be heard and when asked if he wanted to say anything his response was, ‘Nope.’ The judge asked the mother if she wanted to say anything. He response was, ‘No.’ He was wearing a hoody that said, ‘Thanks for nothing,’” Meyer said.

I-Team 8 reached out to the mom of the kid who was sentenced. She did not respond.

Catherine Michael is also an attorney for the family of the attacked boy. Michael says she and other attorney for the family had asked the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and the judge to sentence their son’s attacker to juvenile detention.

“They’re worried about retaliation. They’re worried about this young man coming out and attacking others,” Michael said.

The Marion County prosecutor gave the attacker a plea deal of one year on an ankle monitor and anger management counseling. The judge also ordered him to stay away from the attacked boy and the school.

Michael said, “Marion County needs to be placing young offenders in some sort of detention center where they can make sure they’re getting rehabilitation, where they can start to understand the consequences of their actions.”

In this case, the actions of the attacker left the attacked boy with lifelong scars and a concussion that he’s still recovering from.

“He’s experiencing a lot of headaches and he’s struggling quite a bit in that respect. He has not returned to school either,” Michael said.

The attorneys say they are shifting their focus to holding the family of the attacker and the Perry Township Schools financially responsible for what happened.

As WISH-TV has reported, the September assault followed a student’s attack on a Perry Meridian High School substitute teacher in Feburary. I-Team interviewed the 75-year-old teacher in March, and he expressed his joy at charges being filed against the 16-year-old student.