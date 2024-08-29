‘Aware’ stickers help first responders to ID people with cognitive disorders

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — First responders in Westfield are hoping a small sticker and their new program can help save lives.

A 4-inch round sticker that says “aware” can be placed on cars or homes as a quick indicator to first responders that they are dealing with someone with a cognitive disorder such as autism or Alzheimer’s disease. For the first responders, they are made aware that the person may not respond normally.

The program is called Aware. Avon Police Department created the program in 2021.

Jamie Pristasch, the emergency social worker at Westfield Fire Department, described how people with cognitive disorders may respond. “There may be no eye contact. There may be no verbal communication, but they’re reacting the way they know how.”

Pristasch leads the Aware program to enable first responders to take a different approach to de-escalate a situation or help people who may struggle to comprehend, comply or communicate with emergency personnel.

Ryan Flora, division chief of fire and life safety at fire department, said, “A lot of times, as a first responder, you won’t know until you get into a situation where you quickly have to analyze, and it’s hard to make a decision that may be right for the patient, but you need to protect yourself and your crew. So, this is another tool.”

People have to register for the free program. Pristasch and her team take detailed notes of the people who are registered so they can pass along that information to the police or fire department during emergency calls. “Dispatch will already let officers and first responders know before they go. If the person is triggered by loud noises, then we would ask if possible if they can go without sirens.”

Thida Donel, community risk reduction specialist at the fire department, said, “Having the program and people being aware that we have it out there, it’ll reduce a lot of anxiety for families.”

For Pristasch, the program creates partnerships to better serve her community. “These are our most vulnerable residents, and they need a voice. Oftentimes, they have parents, caregivers, whatever they may be, but I wanted to be the person from the first responders that is going to give them a louder voice.”