Bad smells, body bag shortage, and other issues revealed in coroner’s office audit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An audit has revealed various issues with the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office is responsible for investigating homicides, suicides, accidents, violent deaths, and any suspicious or unnatural death. Law enforcement depends on their work to solve crimes.

The audit says employees were billing the coroner’s office for mileage for driving their own cars, when they should have taken a work car. Those with a take-home car did not have that perk factored into benefits to report to the Internal Revenue Service. The coroner’s office was also not getting proof their employees had valid driver’s licenses or auto insurance.

The audit revealed four pieces of property missing – in addition to 17 more missing items from a 2014 audit.

Three deputy coroners did not meet continuing education requirements – two of them missing requirements from 2015.

There were several issues with employee reimbursement. Three employees with county phones also got a cell phone reimbursement. And an employee purchased and was reimbursed almost $2,000 for body bags purchased with a personal check when the coroner’s office ran out. They did not have enough allocated funds available to buy the body bags, the vendor would not sell them on credit, and the office did not have a county P-Card.

The audit says the coroner’s office broke the law when it came to property of the deceased. They are required to turn it over to the sheriff or treasurer, but were not doing that.

Coroner Dr. Leeandrea Sloan gave I-Team 8 the following statement: