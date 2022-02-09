I-Team 8

Ball State professor: Changing how history is taught leads to more teachers of color

MUNCIE, Indiana (WISH) — Dorshele Stewart is a rare gem in the education industry.

She’s one of few Black female professors teaching future educators. In three classes, she says there are only about seven Black students seeking a career in education out of her nearly 60 students.

She says that is actually more than what she’s seen in the past.

“I don’t care what color you are [or] what race [you are], students are looking and asking, ‘are you me? Can I identify with you?'” Stewart, an associate teaching professor at Ball State University, said.

Stewart specializes in teaching future educators the topic of social studies. She says having teachers who are more open and culturally responsive in their curriculum will eventually lead to more people of color feeling inspired to be teachers.

“History classes, social studies classes can be very traumatic. Let me not say can be, they are. If the teacher brings it up and it’s in the textbook, it’s a very, you know, sad, traumatizing. And you feel in that moment [as a student] like everyone’s looking at you,” Stewart said.

Dr. Anand Marri, dean of Teachers College at Ball State, says part of that cultural response technique is being able to implement the values and experiences of diverse students inside a classroom.

“If you’re going to do a math problem about a ski ticket [that] costs $200 and ski boots are this … Me personally, I grew up in New York City. As low income kids, when do you go skiing? [It’s like], what is skiing?” Marri said.

Marri says teaching future teachers how to incorporate “common community” is part of the reason Ball State doubled the amount of students of color seeking a degree in early childhood education from 2017 to 2021. In fact, Ball State says students of color have dramatically increased in many of their educational programs in the last three years.

The following are statistics from the university:

The percentage of students of color in our BA/BS elementary education program has increased from 8% in the fall of 2017 to 14% in the fall of 2021.

The percentage of students of color in our M.A.Ed. in educational administration and supervision has increased from 9% to 15% during the same period.

The percentage of students of color in our Ed.D. in educational administration and supervision has increased from 13% to 18%.

The percentage of students of color in our M.A./M.A.Ed. in secondary education has increased from 17% to 33%.

The percentage of students of color in our Ed.D./Ph.D. in special education has increased from 0% to 22%.

Stewart says as a Black woman, part of her teaching technique is allowing herself to be vulnerable with future teachers and sometimes becoming the subject of the lesson.

“Let’s be brave. If we’re gonna teach social studies, let’s do this,” she said.