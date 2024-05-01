Beech Grove police shooting kills man who’d knifed officer’s face

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Police shot and killed a suspect on Wednesday morning at a Beech Grove apartment complex.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tells News 8 that the shooting unfolded around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Beech Grove Police Department officers were called to a child custody dispute at an apartment in the 4400 block of Willow Bend Drive. That’s is in the Willow Glen South apartments off South Ninth Avenue and East Thompson Road.

Perrine says officers had been on the scene for about 45 minutes when a man in the parking lot confronted them with a knife. The man attacked and slashed the face of a police officer. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Next, one of the three police officers shot the suspect. All three wore bodycams.

The man’s name has not been released.

Police have not publicly shared what led up to the stabbing and shooting.

Carrie Gyer lives in the apartment complex. She tells News 8 that she woke up to flashing lights and police tape. She believes the stabbing and shooting were isolated incidents.

“These apartments have been here for years. I’ve never known or heard anything happen at these apartments. I don’t think this will happen again. These apartments are too good,” Gyer said.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.