I-Team 8

Better Business Bureau warns of scammers targeting donations made to tornado relief

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WISH) — In the wake of the tornados that ripped through western Kentucky, scammers got to work right away trying to take money aimed at rebuilding efforts. I-Team 8 noticed a series of online fundraisers that appeared before the dust settled.

Scammers have created what are called “one-off” sites. These are websites that serve one purpose and are then taken down as quickly as they appear. The Better Business Bureau says if a website doesn’t have full contact information, such as an address, phone number and email address, caution should be exercised.

“We have been getting some scams being reported, certainly, related to the tragic events that occurred over the weekend,” Jennifer Adamany with the BBB said. “This tends to happen anytime a tragic event occurs, where scammers are trying to prey on people’s generous hearts.”

The BBB has two websites to help you with donation: one with a list of fully vetted charitable organizations and another that lists the latest scams verified by the BBB.

Another site that is seeing a lot of tornado relief traffic is GoFundMe. So far, 300 fundraisers have raised $1.5 million from $15,000 donors. The company sent I-Team 8 a statement explaining how they guarantee the money collected on their site is going to the right people by holding the payments until the fundraiser beneficiary is identified.

“…the misuse of our platform very seriously, in the very rare case when something isn’t right with a fundraiser, donors may be eligible for a 100% refund of their donation” GoFundMe spokesperson

Anyone who suspects something isn’t right with a charitable site, is asked to report it to the attorney general’s office.