I-Team 8

Big dollars coming from Indiana for Lilly plant northwest of Indianapolis

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The city government of Lebanon is on the verge of taking in close to 1,500 acres through voluntary annexation for an Eli Lilly and Co. manufacturing facility.

The state government is betting big time that the millions of dollars coming to the area will pay off in jobs and eventually tax revenue.

A few dozen property owners have signed agreements to sell their land for a proposed development.

A field just north of Lebanon, a suburb northwest of Indianapolis, is scheduled to become an interchange for a portion of the development. Lilly is in negotiations with the state to purchase 600 acres for its manufacturing facility.

The development was initially cloaked in secrecy. Landowners got offers to sell their land, but had little information on who was buying and for what reason.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is a joint public-private agency governed by a six-member board appointed by the governor. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch chairs the board.

Mark Wasky, senior vice president of community affairs of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., said, “We want to make sure we are developing partnerships with those in the area and not coming in and doing something they wouldn’t want happen to their land. So, any property we are acquiring is from willing sellers and those comfortable with providing the land to the state for this type of development.”

The state is paying $55,000 and higher per acre.

Wasky said, “I can’t say with specificity to how high it went, but again it was something we negotiated in best faith in the best interest of Indiana taxpayers and also for landowners in the area as well.”

The proposed development will eventually consume 7,000 acres in Boone County. The county commissioners are in the process of putting together an ordinance for what’s being called the planned-use development. The ordinance would limit and define the type of industries and companies in the development.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. leader said, “Taking into account the types of uses that the state would like to see there, but keeping in mind there are other folks that would be impacted even if it is not their land directly, so we are working with them through that process now.”

Wasky says the proposed development is getting some attention from companies looking to expand into Indiana.

I-Team 8 asked Matt Gentry, the Republican mayor of Lebanon, if future development means additional annexation. He said, “Will I say there are future annexations that might happen? Potentially right, but nothing has been filed with the state at this time. We are only considering these 1,450 acres.”

The Lebanon City Council is scheduled to hold a second reading of a proposed annexation of the property on Monday. Its meetings are generally livestreamed and recorded for replay on YouTube.