Bloomington mayor reacts to racist texts hitting Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson is addressing concerns from multiple residents who’ve been on the receiving end of anonymous, racist texts that have been reported across the country.

“Really, I think all leaders should be concerned when anyone is creating such fear that members of our community feel that they are unsafe,” Thomson said.

The texts, seeming to target Black men, women, and even middle schoolers, have been reported in at least 20 states, including Indiana.

The FBI could not provide specific cities where these texts have been received, but the Indiana Attorney General’s Office told I-Team 8 it’s investigating.

“I was flabbergasted, speechless, and really disgusted,” Thomson said. “When I first saw some of these texts I thought, ‘Of course people are terrified.’”

One message, sent to a 15-year-old in Houston, said in part, “You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation… Our executive slaves will come get you.”

“These texts are troubling, but not surprising,” a spokesperson for Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told I-Team 8 in a statement. “Like prior scams and robo texts, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and the nationwide anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force will continue its important work to curb these actions, identify the bad actors, and pursue enforcement efforts.”

Following reports of these texts being sent to residents in Bloomington, Mayor Thomson unequivocally condemned the racist messages.

“I am so deeply sorry that anyone would create such fear based on where you’re from or the color of your skin,” Thomson said. “In Bloomington, you are valued. And we are working hard to create a space of belonging and safety for you here.”

It’s easy to get a free, anonymous cell phone number on the internet. One of those providers, TextNow, told I-Team 8 the messages were sent through multiple carriers throughout the U.S. The company says it’s aggressively disabling any accounts involved, blocking numbers, and working with law enforcement to investigate.

Anyone who receives threatening messages can report to local authorities or to federal investigators at tips.fbi.gov.