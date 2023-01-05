I-Team 8

Body camera shows 1st Indiana traffic stop of suspect in 4 Idaho students’ murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested for the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, and his father came through Indiana on Dec. 15 on their way home to Pennsylvania, but police in Idaho had not yet issued an alert for him or the car he was driving.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office pulled Kohberger over at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 15. Body-worn camera showed the interaction. The deputy explained to them he pulled them over for following too close behind another vehicle. The deputy let Kohberger off with a verbal warning.

Almost exactly 5 minutes later, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled Kohberger over again. Body-worn camera showed that interaction as well. The trooper explained he pulled over Kohberger for the exact same reason, following too close behind another vehicle.

After explaining that they had just been pulled over, the state police trooper said, “I’m not going to give you guys another ticket or a warning if you just got stopped.”

Again, the pair were let go with a verbal warning.

The state police news release said, “At the time of this stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the crime in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number of the white Hyundai Elantra which was being reported in the media to have been seen in or around where the crime occurred.”

The state police news release added, “The Trooper, having learned the two had been stopped minutes before by a Deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, who he knew was working just down the interstate from him, used his discretion and released the two men with a verbal warning.”

Fifteen days after being pulled over in Indiana, Kohberger was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania. He’s charged with four counts of murder.

He’s accused of stabbing are Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington. They were close friends and members of the Idaho University Greek system.