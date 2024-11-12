Body found in tanning bed at Planet Fitness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lingering foul smell led police to find a body at Planet Fitness in the south side of Indianapolis at Shoppes at the County Line.

Alexis Coffman on Monday morning was at the gym when 39-year-old Derek Sink’s body was found. “There was a weird odor, but they kept spraying stuff and told us not to worry. Not too long after that, there was a coroner, and cops followed right behind them.”

Sink’s family called police to report Sink missing after he failed to come home Friday night. He was on house arrest for drugs and didn’t show up on time.

The family says police found him in the tanning bed. They believe he had been there for three days; nobody checked on him. Family members say a needle was also found near the body.

Sink’s grandmother Gail Dylon and brother Mikael Dylon spoke to News 8. His grandma said Sink always wanted to look good. Mikael Dylon described his brother as “fun he could be extremely loving and kind.”

“We were joking when we were kids. He could get lost in a hall with a thousand mirrors. ‘Whose that looking guy?’” Mikael Dylon said.

Gail says family members found his car Friday in the gym’s parking lot. They went inside multiple times in search of him that day and over the weekend.

They says they smelled that odor and asked about the tanning room.

Gail said, “Even when Kimberly, my daughter (Sink’s aunt), and her friend were over there inside talking to them, they did not open that door because they said they weren’t allowed to.”

The local Planet Fitness manager or owner did not want to speak on camera, but McCall Gosselin, chief corporate affairs officer at Planet Fitness, shared a statement.

“We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation. At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols.”

The company didn’t say why employees never checked on Sink after three days.

His family has questions left unanswered. “This we can’t figure out. Why? Why didn’t someone check the room?” Gail said.

The family said the funeral will be sometime next week.

Sink leaves behind a 20-year-old son.