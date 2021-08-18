I-Team 8

Brownsburg Town Council member to resign after foreclosing on house

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Jeff Gracey was elected to the Brownsburg Town Council in 2019. His house was sold at a sheriff sale last month and he remains in the house.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, Gracey’s home was sold at auction on July 12 to Bungalow Series F, REO, LLC. The new owner did not ask the sheriff’s department to immediately remove Gracey from the home.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department served Gracey with a writ of assistance, or a notice to vacate the house, last Wednesday and the sheriff can force Gracey out at any time. I-Team 8 was told the sheriff office will allow 7 days for people to get their affairs in order before locking the doors in some circumstances.

According to documents obtained by I-Team 8, Gracey’s home has been in foreclosure proceedings since November 2012.

Gracey came right to the door this morning. He declined News 8’s invitation for an on-camera interview but says he plans to resign his town council seat.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Gracey had not informed the Town Council president or vice president of his intentions to resign. I-Team 8 did get a statement from Town Council Vice President Brian Jessen.

“I want to express my apologies to the residents of Ward 2 and also to the people of Brownsburg. We all understand that financial hardships arise, but it’s a disappointment for our residents and for members of the Fire Territory. If Councilman Gracey has indeed resigned, he has not notified Council leadership as of this afternoon,” he wrote.

A Brownsburg ordinance requires council members to live within the town and the district they represent.

I-Team 8 also talked to Gracey shortly after his house was sold at auction. He said a month ago he planned to stay within his district and continue to serve on the council.