Business leader breaks down solutions to issues raised in ’10 worst states’ ranking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana was recently included in a CNBC ranking, putting the state in the bottom 10 worst states to live and work.

Dr. Toby Malichi, founder of Malichi Group Worldwide, spoke with I-Team 8 to break down the issues raised in the rankings and possible solutions.

“We have some challenges that need to be addressed,” Malichi said.

Dr. Malichi has lived in Indiana most of his life. Professionally, he’s advised six straight White House Administrations on trade agreements that foster the growth of small and medium-sized businesses.

He has analyzed the issues CNBC used to justify putting Indiana in the bottom 10.

“The discrimination part. You know, the laws not being protective. That really jumped out at me,” Malichi said.

He sees this as a major issue facing the future of the state.

“I think we need to address those realities if we’re going to have diversity, if we’re going to attract talent. This state is behind on attracting talent for various reasons,” Malichi said.

He told I-Team 8 that issues raised in the rankings can be linked to decisions being made by business owners.

“I’ve talked to a lot of blacks who’ve taken their businesses out of Indiana,” Malichi said.

In his opinion, the problem is a lack of diversity in decision-making roles throughout the state.

“They use the same old people doing the same old thing day in and day out and expecting different results. Are people working on it? Of course, they are. I won’t say they’re not. They are, but a whole lot needs to be done,” Malichi said.

His goal moving forward is to help be part of the solution by encouraging people in power to shift their mindset and truly buy into creating a more diverse and welcoming state for people of all backgrounds.

“It’s a great state. Born and raised in this state. I love this state. I’ll do anything I can for this state and the people in this state, but we have some challenges that need to be addressed, and it has to be more people brought to the table other than the same old, same old clicks of regurgitated silos,” Malichi said.